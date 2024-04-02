The Realme 12X 5G was launched in India, featuring Dynamic Button, Air Gestures, and Mini Capsule 2.0.
The phone sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 950 nits of peak brightness level.
It is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.
The phone carries a dual rear camera system which includes a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP macro shooter.
The front camera, placed within a centred hole-punch slot at the top of the display, houses an 8MP sensor.
Realme has oacked a 5,000mAh battery in the Realme 12X 5G with support for 45W wired charging.
The base 4GB + 128GB variant of the Realme 12X 5G is priced in India at Rs. 11,999.
While the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants are listed at Rs. 13,499 and Rs. 14,999, respectively.
