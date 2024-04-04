Realme recently launched the budget 5G smartphone, Realme 12x, in India.
The phone is flying off shelves, with Realme claiming over 300 units sold every minute since its release.
The device's exceptional features and affordability likely contribute to its high demand and popularity
The base 4GB + 128GB variant of the Realme 12X 5G is priced in India at Rs. 11,999.
While the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants are listed at Rs. 13,499 and Rs. 14,999, respectively.
The phone sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 950 nits of peak brightness level.
It is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.
The phone carries a dual rear camera system which includes a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP macro shooter.
The front camera, placed within a centred hole-punch slot at the top of the display, houses an 8MP sensor.
Realme has oacked a 5,000mAh battery in the Realme 12X 5G with support for 45W wired charging.
