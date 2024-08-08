Realme 13 4G has been launched with the same luxury watch-inspired design that we saw in the Realme 12 series.
The phone sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits of peak brightness level.
Realme 13 4G is powered by a Snapdragon 685 chipset paired with an Adreno 610 GPU.
It has a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with OIS support.
The front camera on the handset uses a 16-megapixel sensor.
The Realme 13 4G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired SuperVOOC charging support.
The Realme 13 4G starts at IDR 27,99,000 (roughly Rs. 14,700) for the 8GB + 128GB option in Indonesia.
While the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at IDR 29,99,000 (roughly Rs. 15,800).
For more Tech News
click on the link below