Realme 13 5G series, which includes the base Realme 13 5G and the Realme 13+ 5G models, was launched in India.
The Realme 13 5G sports a 6.72-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 580nits of typical brightness level.
The Realme 13+ 5G has a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits of peak brightness levels.
The base Realme 13 5G is equipped with a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset.
The Realme 13+ 5G is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G SoC.
Both models feature 50MP (OIS) dual rear cameras, with the base using a Samsung S5KJNS sensor and the premium one a Sony LYT-600.
Both models has a 16-megapixel front camera sensors for selfies or video calling.
Both Realme 13 5G and Realme 13+ 5G pack 5,000mAh batteries each with 80W wired fast charging support.
Realme 13 5G starts in India at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 19,999.
The Realme 13+ 5G starts at Rs. 22,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model.
