Realme 13 Pro+ and Realme 13 Pro were launched in India, featuring nine-layer cooling system.
Both phones feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display (OLED on Pro, AMOLED on Pro+).
Realme 13 Pro and Pro+, both carries 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, along with an Adreno 710 GPU.
Realme 13 Pro+ has a 50MP OIS Sony LYT-701 main sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.
The Realme 13 Pro has a dual rear camer euquipped with a 50MP OIS Sony LYT-600 sensor and 8MP ultra-wide lens.
On the front, both smartphones has a 32-megapixel camera.
Both phones have a 5,200mAh battery; Pro+ supports 80W charging, while Pro supports 45W output.
13 Pro+ is priced at Rs. 32,999 for 8GB + 256GB, Rs. 34,999 for 12GB + 256GB, and Rs. 36,999 for 12GB + 512GB variant.
13 Pro starts at Rs. 26,999 for 8GB + 128GB, Rs. 28,999 for 8GB + 256GB, and Rs. 31,999 for 12GB + 512GB variant.
