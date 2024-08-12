Realme C63 5G was launched in India, featuring the Mini Capsule 2.0 feature.
It features a 6.67-inch HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 625nits of peak brightness.
It features a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset with up to 8GB RAM, expandable to 16GB using virtual RAM.
The Realme C63 5G features a 32MP AI rear camera and an 8MP front camera.
The Realme C63 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery along with 10W fast charging and reverse charging support.
It has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.
The Realme C63 5G is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option.
The 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM versions with 12GB storage are priced at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively.
