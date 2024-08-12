Realme C63 5G
Launched in India

Image: Realme

Realme C63 5G was launched in India, featuring the Mini Capsule 2.0 feature.

Image: Realme

It features a 6.67-inch HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 625nits of peak brightness.

Image: Realme

It features a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset with up to 8GB RAM, expandable to 16GB using virtual RAM.

Image: Realme

The Realme C63 5G features a 32MP AI rear camera and an 8MP front camera.

Image: Realme

The Realme C63 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery along with 10W fast charging and reverse charging support.

Image: Realme

It has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Image: Realme

The Realme C63 5G is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

Image: Realme

The 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM versions with 12GB storage are priced at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively.

Image: Realme

For more Tech News
click on the link below

Image: Realme
Click Here