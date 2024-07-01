Realme C63 was launched featuring an IP54-rated build and Rainwater Smart Touch technology.
It features a 6.74-inch HD+ display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate and 450 nits of peak brightness.
The Realme C63 is equipped with an octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset, alongside a Mali-G57 GPU.
Realme has packed a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit with an 8-megapixel camera on the front.
The Realme C63 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery along with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging support.
The Realme C63 price is set at IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs. 10,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.
The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs IDR 2,299,900 (roughly Rs. 12,000).
It will go on sale in Indonesia from June 5 in Leather Blue and Jade Green colors.
