Realme has announced that it will host an early access sale for the Realme GT 6T tomorrow.
The sale will begin at 12 PM and last until 2 PM on Realme.com and Amazon.in.
The GT 6T features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 6,000 nits.
It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, LPDDR5x RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage.
It has a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP (Sony LYT-600) sensor and a 32MP front-facing camera.
The phone is powered by a 5500mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC charging.
The 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs. 30,999, the 8GB+256GB variant at Rs. 32,999, and 12GB+256GB variant at Rs. 35,999.
The top-end 12GB+512GB storage model will be available for Rs. 39,999.
Customers can get an extra Rs. 4,000 off with selected bank cards and an additional Rs. 2,000 off via a coupon.
