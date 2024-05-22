Realme GT 6T
VS
Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G
Displays
Realme and Motorola both offer phones featuring a 6.7-inch 1.5K display, with 120Hz and 144Hz refresh rates, respectively.
Chipsets
The Realme phone is equipped with the SD 7+ Gen 3 SoC, while the Edge 50 Pro comes with the SD 7 Gen 3 SoC.
Realme GT 6T Rear Cameras
The GT 6T features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens.
Motorola Edge 50 Pro Cameras
The Edge 50 Pro's camera setup contains a 50MP primary sensor, a 10MP macro sensor, and a 13MP depth sensor.
Front Cameras
The Realme GT 6T has a 32MP selfie camera, while the Motorola Edge 50 Pro sports a 50MP front camera.
Realme GT 6T Battery
The GT 6T comes with a 5,500mAh battery with 120W charging support.
Motorola Edge 50 Pro Battery
The Motorola Edge 50 Pro has a 4,500mAh battery with 125W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging.
Realme GT 6T Price
The Realme GT 6T has four variants with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, with a starting price of Rs. 30,999.
Motorola Edge 50 Pro Price
The Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes in two variants with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and has a starting price of Rs. 31,999.