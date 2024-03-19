The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G was launched in India, featuring Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 out-of-the-box.
The phone is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity chipset paired with a Mali-G68 GPU.
It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,000 nits peak brightness.
The triple rear camera unit is led by 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor, which supports OIS.
The front camera of Narzo 70 Pro has a 1/3-inch 16MP Hynix Hi1634Q sensor with f/2.4 aperture.
Realme has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the phone with support for 67W wired SuperVOOC charging.
Offered in Glass Green and Glass Gold colours, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 18,999.
