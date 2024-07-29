Realme Narzo N61 was unveiled in India, featuring IP54-rated build and ArmorShell Protection.
Narzo N61 sports a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 560nits peak brightness level.
The display also comes with Rainwater Smart Touch technology that makes it possible to use the phone with wet hands.
It is powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.
The phone is equipped with a 32MP dual rear camera unit and comes along with 5MP front shooter.
The Realme Narzo N61 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to offer voice call time of up to 30 hours.
The handset measures 67.26 x 76.67 x 7.84mm in size and weighs 187g.
The Realme Narzo N61 starts at Rs. 7,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model, with the 6GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs. 8,499.
For more Tech News
click on the link below