Realme P1 5G and P1 Pro 5G models is launched in india with glossy, sparkling Phoenix Design.
Realme P1 5G comes in two storage variant. The 6GB Ram + 128GB Storage variant priced at Rs. 14,999, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is listed at Rs. 16,999.
The Realme P1 Pro 5G is available in two versions: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, priced at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 20,999 respectively.
The base handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, while the high-end Pro version comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset.
The phones carry 5,000mAh batteries with support for 45W wired SuperVOOC charging.
The Realme P1 5G features a 50MP primary rear sensor with a 2MP depth sensor, and a 16MP front camera on both phones.
Realme P1 Pro 5G features a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera.
Realme P1 5G and P1 Pro 5G phones run realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14.
