Realme P1 Speed 5G: All You Need to Know

Image Credit:Realme

Realme P1 Speed 5G will launch in India at 12:00pm IST on October 15.

Image Credit:Realme

The company confirms it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset.

Image Credit: Realme

The smartphone will sport an OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 92.65 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Image Credit:Realme

It is teased to carry up to 26GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Image Credit:Realme

For thermal management, the Realme P1 Speed 5G will have a 6,050mm square stainless steel VC cooling area.

Image Credit:Realme

Realme P1 Speed 5G is also confirmed to include a 50-megapixel AI camera system.

Image Credit:Realme

It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support.

Image Credit:Realme

To read more stories
click on the link below

Click Here

Image Credit:Realme