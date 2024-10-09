Realme P1 Speed 5G: All You Need to Know

Realme P1 Speed 5G will launch in India at 12:00pm IST on October 15.
The company confirms it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset.
The smartphone will sport an OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 92.65 percent screen-to-body ratio.
It is teased to carry up to 26GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
For thermal management, the Realme P1 Speed 5G will have a 6,050mm square stainless steel VC cooling area.
Realme P1 Speed 5G is also confirmed to include a 50-megapixel AI camera system.
It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support.