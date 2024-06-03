The Redmi 13 4G has been launched in select countries. It comes with an IP53 build and runs on an Android 14-based UI.
The phone sports a 6.79-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and TÜV Rheinland low-light certification.
It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard (expandable) storage.
The Redmi 13 4G features a 108MP dual rear camera setup, with a 13MP sensor at the front.
The Redmi 13 4G packs a 5,030mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.
The Redmi 13 4G starts at EUR 179.99 (roughly Rs. 16,200) for the 6GB + 128GB option.
While the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at EUR 199.99 (roughly Rs. 18,000).
