The Redmi 13 5G is said to be in the works, however, Xiaomi has yet to officially confirm the existence of the handset.

Now, The most recent leak on Weibo has unveiled the device's battery size and charging capabilities.

Like the Redmi 12 5G, the upcoming Redmi 13 5G is also said to sport a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset.

Additionally, the leaker claimed that the device will feature a 5,000mAh battery and support 33W fast charging.

The Redmi 13 5G's internal code is N19 and it is said to have the “Breeze” codename.

The 2406ERN9CC model is reportedly for the Chinese variant, while 2406ERN9CI is for India.

Another variant, model number 24066PC95I, possibly the Poco M7 5G, is reportedly launching soon in India.

