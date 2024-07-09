Redmi 13 5G
price in India
specifications

Image Credit: Redmi

Redmi 13 5G was launched in India during an event marking the company's 10th anniversary of its arrival in the country.

Image Credit: Redmi

The Redmi 13 5G is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB+128GB model and Rs. 15,499 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

Image Credit: Redmi

The company states these are "suggested prices" but hasn't confirmed if they're final.

Image Credit: Redmi

It sports a 6.79-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. 

Image Credit: Redmi

The handset is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE SoC from Qualcomm, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. 

Image Credit: Redmi

The Redmi 13 5G features a 108MP camera with a Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor and f/1.75 aperture, plus a 2MP macro camera.

Image Credit: Redmi

For video chats and selfies, it features a 13-megapixel front facing camera, located in a hole-punch cutout on the display.

Image Credit: Redmi

The smartphone is also equipped with a USB Type-C port for data transfers and charging the 5,030mAh battery at 33W.

Image Credit: Redmi

For more Tech News
click on the link below

Image Credit: Redmi
Click Here