Redmi 13 5G was launched in India during an event marking the company's 10th anniversary of its arrival in the country.
The Redmi 13 5G is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB+128GB model and Rs. 15,499 for the 8GB+128GB variant.
The company states these are "suggested prices" but hasn't confirmed if they're final.
It sports a 6.79-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.
The handset is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE SoC from Qualcomm, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.
The Redmi 13 5G features a 108MP camera with a Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor and f/1.75 aperture, plus a 2MP macro camera.
For video chats and selfies, it features a 13-megapixel front facing camera, located in a hole-punch cutout on the display.
The smartphone is also equipped with a USB Type-C port for data transfers and charging the 5,030mAh battery at 33W.
