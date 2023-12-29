Redmi 13C 5G
Launched
Price, Specs

Redmi has introduced the Redmi 13C 5G in China, and it's the same device that made its debut in India earlier this month.

Featuring a 6.74-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) IPS LCD panel, the phone supports a 90Hz refresh rate and boasts 600 nits of peak brightness.

The Redmi 13C 5G is powered by a Dimensity 6100+ SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The phone comes equipped with a 50MP main camera, and a 2MP auxiliary lens. On the front, there's a 5MP camera.

The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging. However, the retail box includes a 10W charger.

In the Chinese market, the Redmi 13C 5G is priced at 749 CNY (approximately Rs. 9,000) for the base model.

In India, the phone is available in three RAM and storage variants, with a starting price of Rs. 9,999.

