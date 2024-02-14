Redmi A3 was launched in India which runs on Android 13 (Go Edition).
It sports a 6.71-inch HD+ display with 120Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz refresh rate.
The new Redmi smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 SoC.
Redmi has packed an AI-backed dual rear camera unit on the Redmi A3, comprising an 8MP primary sensor.
For selfies and video chats, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front.
It sports an accelerometer, e-compass and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.
The Redmi A3 houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. It has a thickness of 8.3mm and weighs 193 grams.
It comes in three configurations with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and prices start at Rs. 7,299.
