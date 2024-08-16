Redmi A3x launched in India, featuring a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and support for AI face unlock.
It sports a 6.71-inch HD+ LCD Dot Drop screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness level.
The phone is powered by a Unisoc T603 chipset paired with LPDDR4X RAM, which can be extended virtually.
The Redmi A3x features a dual rear camera unit with an 8MP main sensor, while the front houses a 5MP sensor.
The Redmi A3x is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging via a USB Type-C port.
The handset runs on Android 14-based HyperOS and measures 168.4 x 76.3 x 8.3 mm.
The Redmi A3x price in India starts at Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB + 64GB option, while the 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 7,999.
