Redmi K70 Extreme Edition
Redmi K70 Extreme Edition has been launched as the latest entry in Xiaomi's Redmi K70 series.

It features a 6.67-inch 1.5K resolution display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness.

The phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

It has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 main camera sensor.

For selfies and video chats, Redmi K70 Extreme Edition comes with a 20-megapixel front camera.

The Redmi K70 Extreme Edition houses a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging support.

The handset also features stereo dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It has an IP68 dustproof and waterproof rating.

Price of Redmi K70 Extreme Edition starts at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 31,000) for the 12GB + 256GB model. 

It costs CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 34,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage version.

The 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants are priced at CNY 3,199 and CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 43,000), respectively.

Image Credit: Xiaomi
