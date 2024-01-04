Redmi Note
13 Series
Launced in India

Image: Redmi

Redmi Note 13 5G series — comprising the Redmi Note 13 5G, Note 13 Pro 5G, and Note 13 Pro+ 5G — was launched in India.

Image: Redmi

All Phones runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14, and sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED Screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Image: Redmi

Standard model runs on a Dimensity 6080 chipset, while Pro and Pro+ sports Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Dimensity 7200-Ultra SoCs, respectively.

Image: Redmi

Note 13 5G features a 108MP primary rear camera, while Pro models contain a 200MP main camera. All models comes with a 16MP front camera.

Image: Redmi

Note 13 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery (33W charging), Pro has a 5,100mAh battery (67W charging), and Pro+ has a 5,000mAh battery (120W charging).

Image: Redmi

The handsets will be available for purchase on January 10 via Mi.com, Flipkart, and retail outlets. 

Image: Redmi

Redmi Note 13 5G pricing starts at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration.

Image: Redmi

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G comes in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB configurations at a starting price of Rs. 25,999.

Image: Redmi

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is priced at Rs. 31,999 for the base 8GB+256GB storage model.

Image: Redmi

The company is offering a ICICI bank card transaction discount of Rs. 1,000 on the Note 13 5G, and Rs. 2,000 on Pro models. 

Image: Redmi

