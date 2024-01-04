Redmi Note 13 5G series — comprising the Redmi Note 13 5G, Note 13 Pro 5G, and Note 13 Pro+ 5G — was launched in India.
All Phones runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14, and sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED Screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Standard model runs on a Dimensity 6080 chipset, while Pro and Pro+ sports Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Dimensity 7200-Ultra SoCs, respectively.
Note 13 5G features a 108MP primary rear camera, while Pro models contain a 200MP main camera. All models comes with a 16MP front camera.
Note 13 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery (33W charging), Pro has a 5,100mAh battery (67W charging), and Pro+ has a 5,000mAh battery (120W charging).
The handsets will be available for purchase on January 10 via Mi.com, Flipkart, and retail outlets.
Redmi Note 13 5G pricing starts at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration.
The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G comes in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB configurations at a starting price of Rs. 25,999.
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is priced at Rs. 31,999 for the base 8GB+256GB storage model.
The company is offering a ICICI bank card transaction discount of Rs. 1,000 on the Note 13 5G, and Rs. 2,000 on Pro models.
For more Tech News
click on the link below