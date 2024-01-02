Redmi Note 13 series, which was unveiled in China in September 2023, is confirmed to launch in India on January 4.
The lineup consists of three models - the Redmi Note 13 5G, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G.
The Indian variants of the Redmi Note 13 5G models are expected to get similar specifications as their Chinese counterparts.
All of the handsets in the lineup include 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED screens and 16-megapixel front cameras.
In China, Note 13 5G comes with Dimensity 6080 SoC, while the Pro and Pro+ sport Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC, respectively.
A recent leak suggests that the price of the Note 13 5G is likely to start at Rs. 20,999 for its 6GB + 128GB option.
The Note 13 Pro 5G, on the other hand, is rumored to start from Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.
The top-of-the-line Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is expected to be available at a starting price of Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.
