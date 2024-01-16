Redmi Note 13 5G series — comprising the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Note 13 Pro+ 5G — was launched globally.
Both the Phones runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14, and sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED Screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Pro and Pro+ sports Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Dimensity 7200-Ultra SoCs, respectively.
Both models contain a 200MP main rear camera and comes with a 16MP front camera.
Note 13 Pro 5G has a 5,100mAh battery (67W charging) and Note 13 Pro+ 5G has a 5,000mAh battery (120W charging).
The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G comes in 8GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB configurations at a starting price of $304 (Rs. 25,300 approx).
Pro+ 5G also comes in 8GB+256GB or 12GB+512GB variants, with a starting price of $400 (Rs. 33,250 approx).
