Redmi Pad Pro was launched in China. The tablet ships with Android 14-based HyperOS.
It is equipped with a 12.1-inch 2.5K LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, and 600 nits of peak brightness level.
The Redmi Pad Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.
The tablet carries an 8-megapixel sensor at the back, as well as an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens in the front.
Tablet packs a 10,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging. It is equipped with four stereo speakers.
In China, the 6GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi Pad Pro is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,300).
The 8GB + 128GB and the 8GB + 256GB variants are listed at CNY 1,599 and CNY 1,799, respectively.
For more Tech News
click on the link below