Samsung Black Friday Sale Offers

Samsung has announced the Black Friday Sale offers on its latest Galaxy wearables line-up.
The company is offering discounts and 24-month no-cost EMI on Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and other products.
1. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available with a discount of up to Rs. 12000.
2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 - Rs. 8,000 off as cashback or upgrade bonus.
3. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro - Rs. 5,000 off as cashback or upgrade bonus.
4. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 - Rs. 4,000 off as cashback or upgrade bonus.
5. Samsung Galaxy Buds FE - Rs. 4,000 off as cashback or upgrade bonus.