Samsung Galaxy A05s, Galaxy M14, and Galaxy F14 receive discounts in India, along with other models that also get offers.
The 4GB and 6GB RAM variants of the Samsung Galaxy A05s are now available with a Rs. 2,000 discount, priced at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively.
Additionally, the 4GB and 6GB RAM variants of the Galaxy M14 are now priced at Rs. 12,490 and Rs. 13,990, respectively, with a Rs. 1,000 discount.
The Galaxy F14 is available at Rs. 11,990 and Rs. 13,490 for the 4GB and 6GB options, with a similar Rs. 1,000 discount.
Moreover, 4GB RAM variants of the Galaxy F04 and Galaxy M04 are currently available at lowered prices of Rs. 7,999.
The new prices for the Galaxy M14, Galaxy F14, Galaxy F04, and Galaxy M04 are listed on the Samsung India website.
For more Tech News
click on the link below