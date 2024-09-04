Samsung Galaxy A06 has been quietly unveiled in India, a few days after its launch in select Asian markets.
The Samsung Galaxy A06 sports a 6.7-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) PLS LCD screen.
It is powered by an MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.
The phone is equipped with a 50MP dual rear camera along with an 8-megapixel front shooter.
Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Galaxy A06 with support for 25W wired fast charging.
It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset is 8.0mm thick and weighs 189g.
Samsung Galaxy A06 starts at Rs. 9,999 for 4GB + 64GB, with the 4GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs. 11,499.
