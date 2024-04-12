Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Price in India Slashed

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G price in India has been slashed by more than Rs. 6,000.
The Samsung India website lists the Galaxy A34 5G with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs. 24,499, reduced from its original price of Rs. 30,999.
The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the Galaxy A34 5G is available on Flipkart for Rs. 26,499, marking a Rs. 6,500 reduction from its original price of Rs. 32,999.
No-cost EMI options start from Rs. 4,073 per month while the standard EMI options are available from Rs. 1,187.
The dual SIM (nano) Galaxy A34 5G features a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution
Galaxy A34 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC and has a 5,000mAh battery.
It has a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera.
For more Tech News
click on the link below