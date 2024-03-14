Samsung Galaxy A55 5G A35 5G Price Launch offers Revealed

Samsung has finally revealed the Pricing of Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G in India.

The Galaxy A55 5G starts at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, with the 8GB + 256GB priced at Rs. 42,999 and the 12GB + 256GB at Rs. 45,999.

On the other hand, Galaxy A35 5G price starts at Rs.30,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB variant cost at Rs. 33,999.

The Galaxy A55 5G comes in Awesome Iceblue and Awesome Navy colors, while the A35 5G is available in Awesome Lilac, Awesome Iceblue, and Awesome Navy shades.

Samsung is offering Rs. 3,000 cashback on purchases made using HDFC, OneCard, and IDFC first bank cards.

The new handsets will be available for purchase via Live Commerce on Samsung.com today and will go on sale through online platforms starting March 18.

The new Galaxy A-series smartphones feature 6.6-inch AMOLED screens, and are equipped with triple rear camera units led by 50-megapixel primary sensors.

The Galaxy A55 5G runs on an Exynos 1480 SoC, while the Galaxy A35 5G has an Exynos 1380 chipset under the hood.

Image: Samsung
