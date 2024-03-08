Samsung
Galaxy A55 5G, A35 5G
Price Leaked

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G are expected to launch in India on March 11.

Ahead of their launch, the purported handsets' specifications and prices were leaked via online retail store.

The leak noted that the 8GB + 128GB option of the A55 5G was listed at EUR 480 (roughly Rs. 39,700).

While the 8GB + 256GB option of A55 5G was listed at EUR 530 (roughly Rs. 43,800).

The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G was reportedly listed in two configurations - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB.

Both the variants were priced at EUR 380 (roughly Rs. 31,400) and EUR 450 (roughly Rs. 37,200), respectively.

As per reports, both Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G sport 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate. 

A55 5G was reportedly listed with Exynos 1480, while the A35 5G is said to be powered by Exynos 1380 SoC. 

A55 5G is reportedly equipped with 50MP + 12MP + 5MP sensors, while A35 5G carries 50MP + 8MP + 5MP camera setup.

