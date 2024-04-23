The Samsung Galaxy C55 was launched in China with specifications similar to the Galaxy M55 smartphone.
The new Galaxy C series phone runs on Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM.
It sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness.
The Galaxy C55 has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50MP primary sensor with OIS support.
On the front, it has a 50-megapixel sensor. It has speakers with Dolby Atmos technology.
The Samsung Galaxy C55 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.v
Price of the Samsung Galaxy C55 starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.
