Samsung Galaxy F15 5G was launched in India With Android 14-based One UI 5.
The new handset comes with a 90Hz AMOLED screen and runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC.
It has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel selfie camera.
Samsung has packed a large 6,000mAh battery on the Galaxy F15 5G.
The handset measures 160.1x76.8x8.4mm and weighs 217 grams.
The Galaxy F15 5G is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage.
It is also available with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which costs Rs. 14,499.
