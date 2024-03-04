Samsung Galaxy F15 5G
Launched
Price, Specs

Image: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G was launched in India With Android 14-based One UI 5.

Image: Samsung

The new handset comes with a 90Hz AMOLED screen and runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. 

Image: Samsung

It has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Image: Samsung

Samsung has packed a large 6,000mAh battery on the Galaxy F15 5G. 

Image: Samsung

The handset measures 160.1x76.8x8.4mm and weighs 217 grams.

Image: Samsung

The Galaxy F15 5G is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. 

Image: Samsung

It is also available with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which costs Rs. 14,499.

Image: Samsung

For more Tech News
click on the link below

Image: Samsung
Click Here