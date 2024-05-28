Samsung
Galaxy F55 5G
VS
Galaxy M55 5G
Galaxy F55 vs Galaxy M55 5G
The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G recently launched in India, closely resembling the Galaxy M55 5G but with a few minor differences.
Key Difference
The Galaxy F55 5G boasts a premium look with its stylish vegan leather back, unlike the standard plastic back of the Galaxy M55 5G.
Key Difference
The Galaxy F55 includes a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, whereas the Galaxy M55 comes with a wider 8MP ultra-wide sensor.
Cameras
Both models feature a 50MP main rear camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Video Digital Image Stabilization (VDIS).
Cameras
Both phones have a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, both the Galaxy F55 and M55 sport a 50MP selfie camera.
Chipset
Both models are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Display
Both models have a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000 nits peak brightness.
Battery
Both phones are equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.
Pricing
The pricing for both phones is identical across all storage variants. The 8GB + 128GB model starts at Rs. 26,999.
Pricing
While the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 29,999, and the top-end 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 32,999.