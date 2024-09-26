Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition was launched in India equipped with Knox Security and Quick Share features.
It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, and ships with Android 14-based One UI 6.0.
It carries a triple rear camera unit, including a 50MP primary sensor alongside a 5MP and a 2MP sensor.
The front camera is equipped with a 13-megapixel sensor.
Samsung packs a 6,000mAh battery in the Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition.
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition price in India starts at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option.
While the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants are respectively listed at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 13,499.
For more Tech News
click on the link below