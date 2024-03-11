Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Unveiled With
6,000MAH BATTERY

Image: Samsung

Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G in select global markets.

Galaxy M15 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display and runs on Android 13.

It houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

It has an octa-core unnamed chipset under the hood. It could be a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Smartphone has a triple rear camera camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel shooter.

For selfies or videos calling there is an 13-megapixel front camera, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

As of the time of writing, the official website of Samsung does not provide information regarding the availability and pricing details for the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G.

