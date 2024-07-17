The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G was launched in India, featuring Samsung's Knox Security and Tap & Pay.
It's price in India starts at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model.
While the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 21,499 and Rs. 24,299, respectively.
It sports a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness level.
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is backed by an octa-core Exynos 1380 SoC.
The handset features a 50MP triple rear camera setup paired with a 13MP front shooter.
Samsung has equipped the Galaxy M35 5G with a 6,000mAh battery and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.
The handset measures 162.3 x 78.6 x 9.1mm in size and weighs 222g.
