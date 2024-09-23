Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G was launched in India on Monday, featuring Samsung's Knox Vault security.
It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000nits of peak brightness level.
The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. It supports up to 16GB of RAM including virtual RAM.
The Galaxy M55s 5G features a 50MP (OIS) triple rear camera setup, along with an 8MP and a 2MP sensor.
The front camera is 50MP, and the phone supports dual recording with both front and rear cameras.
Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Galaxy M55s 5G with support for 45W wired fast charging.
The Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G starts at Rs. 19,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.
