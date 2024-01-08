Samsung is believed to unveil its next-generation Galaxy S24 phones on January 17.
Days ahead of the grand launch event, last year's Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ have received price cuts in India.
They are listed with a price cut of Rs. 10,000 from their original price tags.
Galaxy S23 is now priced at Rs. 64,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs. 69,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.
The smartphone debuted in February last year with a price tag of Rs. 74,999 for the base variant and Rs. 79,999 for the 256GB storage version.
The Galaxy S23+ is now listed for 84,999 for the 8GB+ 256GB variant, down from the original launch price of Rs. 94,999.
The 8GB+ 512GB variant of Galaxy S23+ is available for Rs. 94,999, instead of Rs. 1,04,999.
The revised retail prices are currently showing up on the Samsung online store and other retailers including Amazon and Flipkart.
For more Tech News
click on the link below