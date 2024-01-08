Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+
Price Drop

Image: Samsung

Samsung is believed to unveil its next-generation Galaxy S24 phones on January 17. 

Image: Samsung

Days ahead of the grand launch event, last year's Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ have received price cuts in India. 

Image: Samsung

They are listed with a price cut of Rs. 10,000 from their original price tags. 

Image: Samsung

Galaxy S23 is now priced at Rs. 64,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs. 69,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. 

Image: Samsung

The smartphone debuted in February last year with a price tag of Rs. 74,999 for the base variant and Rs. 79,999 for the 256GB storage version.

Image: Samsung

The Galaxy S23+ is now listed for 84,999 for the 8GB+ 256GB variant, down from the original launch price of Rs. 94,999. 

Image: Samsung

The 8GB+ 512GB variant of Galaxy S23+ is available for Rs. 94,999, instead of Rs. 1,04,999.

Image: Samsung

The revised retail prices are currently showing up on the Samsung online store and other retailers including Amazon and Flipkart.

Image: Samsung

For more Tech News
click on the link below

Image: Samsung
Click Here