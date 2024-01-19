Samsung
Galaxy S24 Ultra
vs
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Design
The S24 Ultra and S23 Ultra share a similar design language, but the new one has a Titanium build and a completely flat display.
Display
Both feature a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen, with 1-120Hz refresh rate support.
Display
The S24 Ultra boasts Corning's latest Gorilla Glass Armor protection and 2600 nits peak brightness compared to the S23 Ultra's 1750 nits.
Rear cameras
The S24 Ultra's camera system is quite similar to the S23 Ultra's, but it comes with improved aperture size and autofocus technology.
Front cameras
On the front, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 12MP camera, the same as the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Processor
The S24 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, while the S23 Ultra has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
Battery
The battery specifications are identical, featuring a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging and Qi wireless charging for both models.
Dimensions
The S24 Ultra measures 162.3 x 79 x 8.6mm and weighs 232g, whereas the S23 Ultra measures 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm and weighs 234g.
Price in India
The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes at a starting price of Rs 1,29,999, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra was launched at Rs 1,24,999 and onwards.