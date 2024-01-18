Samsung
Galaxy S24
vs
Galaxy S24+
Samsung's latest Galaxy S24 lineup has arrived, and we will delve into the key differences between the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ phones.
Display
The S24 features a compact 6.2-inch FHD+ display, prioritizing one-handed use, while the S24+ opts for a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ screen.
Cameras
Both models boast a 50MP + 12MP + 10MP triple rear camera setup, complemented by a 12MP front camera.
Processor
The processor powering the Galaxy S24 and S24+ is yet to be revealed by the company.
Battery
The S24 is equipped with a smaller 4,000mAh battery supporting 25W charging, while the S24+ sports a larger 4,900mAh battery with 45W charging support.
Dimensions
The S24 measures 147x70.6x7.6mm and weighs 167g, whereas the S24+ measures 158.5x75.9x7.7mm and weighs 196g.
Galaxy S24 Price in India
The company will offer the Galaxy S24 in 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB models, priced at Rs. 79,999 and Rs. 89,999, respectively.
Galaxy S24+ Price in India
The Galaxy S24+ is available in a 12GB + 256GB configuration priced at Rs. 99,999, while the 12GB + 512GB model costs Rs. 1,09,999.