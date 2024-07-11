Samsung
Galaxy Z Fold 6
VS
Galaxy Z Fold 5
Galaxy Foldable Phones
Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in India, succeeding the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Here are the key differences:
Displays
Both have 7.6-inch inner and 6.3-inch outer displays, but the Z Fold 6 offers higher peak brightness (2600 nits) and better resolution (2160 x 1856 pixels).
Chipsets
Both feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, but the Z Fold 6 includes improved LPDDR5X RAM.
Cameras
No changes; both have 50MP + 12MP + 10MP rear sensors, a 10MP outer display camera, and a 4MP under-display camera.
Batteries
Both have a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.
Design
The Z Fold 6 has a dual-rail hinge for better durability, reduced crease, is thinner (12.1mm), and lighter (239 grams).
Pricing
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 starts at Rs. 1,64,999, while the Z Fold 5 was launched at Rs. 1,54,999 (now available at discounts).