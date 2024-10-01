Sonos Diwali Offers: Discounts on Wireless Speakers

Sonos has announced Diwali offers on its range of wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Customers can get up to 15 percent discount between October 2 and October 30.

Amazon Prime members can get early access to the deals now. Here are all the offers:

1. Sonos Arc can be purchased for Rs. 76,999 against its MRP of Rs. 89,999.

2. Sonos Sub G3 which retails for Rs. 84,999 will be available for Rs. 72,249.

3. Sonos Ray has an MRP of Rs. 31,999 but can be purchased for Rs. 27,199.

4. Sonos Beam G2 is available for Rs. 48,449 against its list price of Rs. 56,999.

5. Sonos Sub Mini can be purchased for Rs. 41,649 compared to its MRP of Rs. 48,999.

6. Sonos Era 100 will be priced at Rs. 21,249 against its MRP of Rs. 25,999.

