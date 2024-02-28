Tecno
Camon 30
VS
Camon 30 5G
Image: Tecno
Tecno Camon 30 Series
Tecno has unveiled the Camon 30 series, which comes in four models: 30 Premier, 30 Pro 5G, 30 5G, and a vanilla 4G model.
Image: Tecno
What's different?
Here is a comparison between the Camon 30 (4G) and Camon 30 5G models.
Image: Tecno
Chipsets
The Camon 30 5G is powered by the Dimensity 7020 chipset, while the vanilla model is a 4G variant, powered by the Helio G99 SoC.
Image: Tecno
Displays
Both the 4G and 5G handsets feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate.
Image: Tecno
Batteries
The Camon 30 5G and 4G models share the same 5,000mAh battery with 70W charging capabilities.
Image: Tecno
Cameras
The camera setup is also consistent, with a 50MP (OIS) main sensor on the back and a 50MP selfie camera on the front (equipped with flash).
Image: Tecno
Additionals
Additionally, both models have identical stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos (with grilles on top and bottom) and an IR blaster on the top.
Image: Tecno
Image: Tecno