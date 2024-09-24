Tecno
Pop 9 5G
Launched
in India

Image Credit:Tecno

Tecno Pop 9 5G was launched in India featuring infrared (IR) transmitter and an IP54 rating.

Image Credit:Tecno

Tecno Pop 9 5G sports an unspecified LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Image Credit:Tecno

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC along with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

Image Credit:Tecno

The phone carries a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 rear camera alongside an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter.

Image Credit:Tecno

The Tecno Pop 9 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. 

Image Credit:Tecno

 The handset features dual speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Image Credit:Tecno

Tecno Pop 9 5G price in India starts at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB option, and Rs. 9,999 for 128GB storage variant.

Image Credit:Tecno

