Tecno Pop 9 5G was launched in India featuring infrared (IR) transmitter and an IP54 rating.
Tecno Pop 9 5G sports an unspecified LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.
It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC along with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The phone carries a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 rear camera alongside an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter.
The Tecno Pop 9 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging.
The handset features dual speakers with Dolby Atmos.
Tecno Pop 9 5G price in India starts at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB option, and Rs. 9,999 for 128GB storage variant.
