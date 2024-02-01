Tecno Spark 20 was launched in India with Android 13-based HiOS 13.
It sports a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.
The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.
Tecno Spark 20 comes with a 50MP primary rear sensor alongside an unspecified secondary sensor.
The front camera is equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor, placed within a centred hole-punch slot.
Spark 20 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support via a USB Type-C port.
Tecno Spark 20 is priced in India at Rs. 10,499 for sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.
