Tecno Spark Go 1 was launched as the latest entrant in the company's Spark series.
The phone sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) 120Hz refresh rate.
It runs on Unisoc T615 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
Spark Go 1 features a 13MP dual rear camera setup along with an 8MP front camera with dual flash.
It features dual speakers with DTS sound. It has an IP54-rated build and features an IR control.
It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.
Price and availability details of Tecno Spark Go 1 are yet to be announced.
