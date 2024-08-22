Tecno
Spark Go 1
Unveiled

Tecno Spark Go 1 was launched as the latest entrant in the company's Spark series.

The phone sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) 120Hz refresh rate.

It runs on Unisoc T615 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

Spark Go 1 features a 13MP dual rear camera setup along with an 8MP front camera with dual flash.

It features dual speakers with DTS sound. It has an IP54-rated build and features an IR control.

It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

Price and availability details of Tecno Spark Go 1 are yet to be announced.

