Top 5 Phones with Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip

Image Credit: Qualcomm

Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset was unveiled by Qualcomm at the Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii on October 22.

Image Credit: Qualcomm

Here are the top 5 upcoming smartphones powered by this new chipset:

Image Credit: Qualcomm

1. Xiaomi 15 - It will be the first smartphone to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and will launch in China on October 29.

Image Credit: Xiaomi

2. iQOO 13 - iQOO's flagship smartphone will feature the new SoC and make its debut on October 31 in China.

Image Credit: iQOO

3. Honor Magic 7 Series - Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, it will debut in China on October 30.

Image Credit: Honor

4. OnePlus 13 - OnePlus' latest handset will go official in China on October 31 with the latest Qualcomm processor.

Image Credit: OnePlus

5. Realme GT 7 Pro - Realme GT 7 Pro will also get the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and launch in China on November 4.

Image Credit: Realme

To read all about the chip
click on the link below

Click Here

Image Credit: Qualcomm