Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset was unveiled by Qualcomm at the Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii on October 22.
Here are the top 5 upcoming smartphones powered by this new chipset:
1. Xiaomi 15 - It will be the first smartphone to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and will launch in China on October 29.
2. iQOO 13 - iQOO's flagship smartphone will feature the new SoC and make its debut on October 31 in China.
3. Honor Magic 7 Series - Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, it will debut in China on October 30.
4. OnePlus 13 - OnePlus' latest handset will go official in China on October 31 with the latest Qualcomm processor.
5. Realme GT 7 Pro - Realme GT 7 Pro will also get the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and launch in China on November 4.