Smartphones
Under Rs. 45,000
Nothing Phone 2
It offers a 6.70-inch display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 32MP front & 50MP + 50MP rear cameras, and a 4700mAh battery.
Vivo V29 Pro
V29 Pro features a 120Hz display, 4nm Dimensity 8200 SoC, 50MP front & 50MP main rear camera, and a 4600mAh battery.
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
It offers a 6.74-inch display, Snapdragon 778G chipset, 50MP triple rear cameras, 32MP front camera, and a 4600mAh battery.
OnePlus 11R
This one offers a 6.7-inch display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 50MP triple rear cameras, 16MP front camera, and a 5000mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
This smartphone comes with a 6.40-inch display, Exynos 1380 SoC, 50MP triple rear cameras, and a 5000mAh battery.
Google Pixel 7a
This smartphone comes with a 6.10-inch display, Google Tensor G2 SoC, 64MP dual rear cameras, and a 4385mAh battery.