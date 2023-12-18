Top
Smartphones
Under Rs. 45,000

Nothing Phone 2 

It offers a 6.70-inch display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 32MP front & 50MP + 50MP rear cameras, and a 4700mAh battery.

Vivo V29 Pro

V29 Pro features a 120Hz display, 4nm Dimensity 8200 SoC, 50MP front & 50MP main rear camera, and a 4600mAh battery.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G

It offers a 6.74-inch display, Snapdragon 778G chipset, 50MP triple rear cameras, 32MP front camera, and a 4600mAh battery.

OnePlus 11R

This one offers a 6.7-inch display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 50MP triple rear cameras, 16MP front camera, and a 5000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

This smartphone comes with a 6.40-inch display, Exynos 1380 SoC, 50MP triple rear cameras, and a 5000mAh battery.

Google Pixel 7a

This smartphone comes with a 6.10-inch display, Google Tensor G2 SoC, 64MP dual rear cameras, and a 4385mAh battery.

