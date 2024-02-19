Best
Smartphones
Under Rs. 50,000
iQOO Neo 9 Pro
It boasts a 6.78-inch display, Dimensity 9300 SoC, 16MP front & 50MP + 50MP +50MP rear cameras, and 5160mAh battery.
OnePlus 12R
This offers a 6.78-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 50MP triple rear cameras, 16MP front camera, and a 5500mAh battery.
iQOO 11
iQoo 11 features a 6.78-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 16MP front & 50MP triple rear cameras, and 5000mAh battery.
Nothing Phone 2
It offers a 6.70-inch display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 32MP front & 50MP + 50MP rear cameras, and a 4700mAh battery.
Google Pixel 7a
This smartphone comes with a 6.10-inch display, Google Tensor G2 SoC, 64MP dual rear cameras, and a 4385mAh battery.
Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G
It features a 6.7-inch display, a Dimensity 8100 5G, 32MP front & 50MP triple rear cameras, and a 4500mAh battery.