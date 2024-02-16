Top Smartphones
Under
Rs. 20,000
Vivo Y28 5G
It boasts a 6.56-inch display, Dimensity 6020 SoC, 8MP front and 50MP rear camera, and powered by a 5000mAh battery.
Redmi Note 13 5G
It has a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Dimensity 6100+ SoC, a 108MP main camera, and a 5000mAh battery.
Oppo A79 5G
A79 5G features a 6.72-inch display, Dimensity 6020 SoC, 8MP front and 50MP rear camera, and battery capacity of 5000mAh.
Motorola Moto G84 5G
It offers 6.55-inch display, Snapdragon 695 SoC, 50MP + 8MP rear and 16MP front cameras, and a 5000mAh battery.
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite
It sports a 120Hz LCD display, a Snapdragon 695 SoC, 108MP main camera, and a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging.
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G
It offers a 6.50-inch display, a 13MP front and 50MP + 8MP rear cameras, up to 8GB of RAM, and powered by a 6000mAh battery.
Motorola G54 5G
It features a 6.50-inch display, Dimensity 7200 SoC, a 16MP front and 50MP + 8MP rear cameras, a 5000mAh battery, and Android 13.
Realme 11 5G
It features a 6.72-inch display, Dimensity 6100+, 16MP front and 108MP rear camera, and battery capacity of 5000mAh.